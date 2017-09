HMRC Executive Chair To Retire In December

Law360, London (September 15, 2017, 2:45 PM BST) -- The executive chair of HM Revenue and Customs will retire in December after nearly 19 months in the role, the U.K. tax agency announced on Friday.



The HMRC was not immediately able to say whether a successor had been appointed for Edward Troup's departure, slated for Dec. 31.



“We have just delivered our best ever annual performance and I am immensely proud to end my professional career in tax in the department, which is at the heart of the U.K.’s tax system,” Troup, 60, said in...

To view the full article, register now.