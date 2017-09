Fla. Justices Give Employers Ammo For Noncompete Fights

Law360, Miami (September 15, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- When the Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that referral sources can be protected legitimate business interests under the state law governing noncompete agreements, it opened a door for employers to argue for the inclusion of additional interests in restrictive covenants, experts say.



In a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court said that though Florida Statute 542.335, which governs noncompete agreements, does not specifically list referral sources as subject to protection, they can be. The statute, which lists only five kinds of protected business interests, is not meant...

To view the full article, register now.