Enviros Blast EPA's Weak Emissions Rules Before DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and other groups blasted the Environmental Protection Agency’s explanation for lower carbon monoxide standards for industrial boilers during arguments at the D.C. Circuit Friday, saying the agency’s concerns about unreliable data are no excuse to flout the Clean Air Act.



The group, which has teamed up with the Clean Air Council, the Environmental Integrity Project and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, is asking the appeals court to force the EPA to toughen carbon monoxide standards in certain categories of industrial boilers from 130...

