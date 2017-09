Fed. Circ. Flouted Alice In Memory Patent Case, Nvidia Says

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Nvidia Corp. has asked the full Federal Circuit to rehear its challenge to Visual Memory LLC’s computer memory patent, arguing that the court panel’s patentability finding is a throwback to now-discredited pre-Alice case law.



In its Thursday petition for rehearing, Nvidia argued that the panel wrongly relied on the first step of the test established by the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case Alice Pty. Ltd. v. CLS Bank International and determined that the patent was valid since it aims to improve computer technology, rather than reaching...

