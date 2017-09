UK Competition Authority Sees Need To Amend Law For Brexit

Law360, Fort Wayne (September 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s competition law will need to be updated to ensure effective and efficient enforcement of antitrust policy following the country's departure from the European Union, the Competition and Markets Authority told a parliamentary panel in testimony released Friday.



Though the U.K.’s antitrust laws will remain on firm ground following Brexit, some changes will have to be made to facilitate a smooth transition, the CMA said in evidence submitted to the House of Lords EU Select Committee, which has opened an inquiry into Brexit and competition....

