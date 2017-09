Judge Pushes SEC To Come To Terms With Dewey Duo

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni prodded the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday to “swallow hard” and decide on whether to settle fraud claims against ex-Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP chief financial officer Joel Sanders and Stephen DiCarmine, the fallen firm's former executive director.



The SEC has unresolved charges against ex-Dewey executives Stephen DiCarmine and Joel Sanders. (Cara Salvatore | Law360) Sanders, convicted in May of fraud in a criminal re-trial, and DiCarmine, who was acquitted, are the last two defendants in the commission's March...

