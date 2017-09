Posner’s Book Reveals Deteriorating Ties With Chief Judge

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 11:09 PM EDT) -- Retired Judge Richard Posner has come under fire from his former boss, the chief judge of the Seventh Circuit, after his latest book slammed decisions she made over a program that handles litigants who represent themselves before the appeals court.



Chief Judge Diane Wood is the subject of much criticism in Posner's book, which takes her to task for shooting down his proposal to revamp the staff attorney program in an effort to help pro se litigants get a fair shake on appeal and for raising...

