Philly Salary Law Could Close Pay Gap, Women's Groups Say

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Women’s Law Project and a host of other groups on Friday urged a Pennsylvania federal court to not block a recent Philadelphia law barring employers from asking applicants about their pay history, saying the ordinance addresses the gender wage gap without hurting businesses.



The coalition of groups — which also included the National Women’s Law Center, Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, the Restaurant Opportunities Center of Pennsylvania and the National Employment Law Project — filed an amicus brief in support of the city of Philadelphia’s opposition...

