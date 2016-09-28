Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Method In Nixing Oil Co. Patent

By Kelly Knaub

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board can reach a legal or factual position that was not preemptively addressed in a petition for a patent review or the board's decision to institute it, the Federal Circuit ruled Friday.

The precedential decision affirmed a PTAB ruling that invalidated as obvious an “electroluminescence device” patent belonging to Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu Kosan Co.

The three-judge panel rejected Idemitsu’s contention on appeal that a particular argument by patent challenger SFC Co. Ltd. relating to a prior art reference known as Arakane wasn’t...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. v. SFC Co. Ltd.


Case Number

16-2721

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

September 28, 2016

Law Firms

Patents

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular