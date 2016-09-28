Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Method In Nixing Oil Co. Patent

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board can reach a legal or factual position that was not preemptively addressed in a petition for a patent review or the board's decision to institute it, the Federal Circuit ruled Friday.



The precedential decision affirmed a PTAB ruling that invalidated as obvious an “electroluminescence device” patent belonging to Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu Kosan Co.



The three-judge panel rejected Idemitsu’s contention on appeal that a particular argument by patent challenger SFC Co. Ltd. relating to a prior art reference known as Arakane wasn’t...

