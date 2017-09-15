Mexico Finalizes 280 Tax Accords With US-Based Companies
Perez Gomez, head of transfer pricing with Mexico's Servicio de Administracion Tributaria, and John Hughes of the Internal Revenue Service described a collaborative approach to the agreements — which allow companies to resolve transfer pricing issues without an audit — during their panel at an American Bar Association Tax Section...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login