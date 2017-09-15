Mexico Finalizes 280 Tax Accords With US-Based Companies

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT) -- A 2016 agreement between the U.S. and Mexico on how to tax a category of Mexican manufacturers has resulted in 280 concluded advance pricing agreements, Carlos Perez Gomez Serrano of Mexico's tax authority said ion Friday.



Perez Gomez, head of transfer pricing with Mexico's Servicio de Administracion Tributaria, and John Hughes of the Internal Revenue Service described a collaborative approach to the agreements — which allow companies to resolve transfer pricing issues without an audit — during their panel at an American Bar Association Tax Section...

