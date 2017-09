10th Circ. Says BLM Flubbed GHG Analysis For Coal Leases

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit said Friday that the Bureau of Land Management botched its analysis of greenhouse-gas-emissions impacts in approving lease extensions for four Wyoming coal mines, marking the latest court to second-guess how the federal government incorporates climate change into environmental reviews.



Reversing a lower court that upheld the leases, a three-judge circuit panel said the BLM failed to justify its conclusions that extending the leases would not have an effect on the country’s overall coal consumption. The appeals court did not vacate the leases for...

