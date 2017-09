8th Circ. Nixes Grocer's Suit Against Union Over Picketing

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday ruled that a United Food & Commercial Workers local didn’t violate federal labor law when it engaged in a picketing campaign against two nonunionized Minnesota grocers to pressure their owners into paying back wages to unionized workers at two previous stores at the same locations.



A split three-judge panel upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge David S. Doty that UFCW Local 653 didn’t violate the Labor Management Relations Act when it engaged in a six-month picketing campaign against the operators...

