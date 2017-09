Nev. Man Pleads Not Guilty In $3.5M Identity Theft Scheme

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Reno resident pled not guilty Thursday to a slew of charges stemming from allegations that he used stolen identities to open more than 8,000 fraudulent online financial accounts, including PayPal accounts, raking in roughly $3.5 million.



Kenneth Gilbert Gibson, 47, appeared before Magistrate Judge William G. Cobb to enter his plea the day after he was slapped with an indictment charging him with 10 counts each of wire fraud and bank fraud, six counts each of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft, and three...

To view the full article, register now.