IRS Updates Template For Advance Pricing Agreements

By Molly Moses

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service is floating a proposed update to its existing template for advance pricing agreements, John Hughes, director of the IRS Advance Pricing and Mutual Agreement Program, said Friday.

The agency is seeking comments on the proposed new template, available by email from the IRS, by Oct. 31, he told those attending an American Bar Association tax section meeting in Austin, Texas.

The current APA guidance, Rev. Proc. 2015-41, requires companies to provide a completed APA as part of their submission, Hughes noted. The idea,...
