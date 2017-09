AbbVie AndroGel Patent Suits Baseless, Pa. Judge Finds

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday granted a partial victory to the Federal Trade Commission in its pay-for-delay case alleging drugmakers including AbbVie Inc. filed sham patent litigation against generic rivals over AbbVie's testosterone replacement treatment AndroGel, finding the lawsuits to be without merit based on the patent’s prosecution history.



U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III awarded partial summary judgment to the FTC, finding that patent infringement lawsuits by AbbVie and Besins Healthcare Inc. related to AbbVie's AndroGel patent against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Perrigo...

