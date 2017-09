IRS Proposes New Rules Affecting Registered Obligations

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service on Friday proposed new rules amending the definition of obligations requiring registration and attempting to clarify the types of arrangements that qualify as pass-through certificates.



In general, a registration-required obligation is an obligation that is issued by a natural person, not of a type offered to the public, and has a maturity at issue of not more than one year.



The proposed rules specify the types of obligations that will be deemed as being “of a type offered to the public” by...

