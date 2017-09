Uranium Mill Shoots Down CAA Suit Over Radon Emissions

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has tossed an environmental group’s Clean Air Act lawsuit against uranium mill operator Energy Fuels Resources Inc. over allegedly excessive radon emissions, declining to second-guess the Utah state air regulator’s finding that emissions tests performed by the company were valid.



On Friday, U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups granted summary judgment to Energy Fuels and dismissed the Grand Canyon Trust’s claims that the company had violated the CAA by allowing excessive radon emissions from waste disposal sites at the White Mesa Uranium Mill...

