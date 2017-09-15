Audit Finds Flaws In IRS Information Sharing Programs

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An audit released Thursday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration showcased significant flaws in the IRS’ use of information exchanges with other countries and suggested the expansion of the exchange-of-information program.



The audit evaluated the Automatic Exchange of Information program between the U.S. and 28 other countries who have agreements on tax information sharing, as well as the Mutual Collection Assistance Request Program and Spontaneous Exchange of Information Program.



The audit discovered there is no set precedent for the quality, quantity and frequency of...

