Big Data May Become Big Antitrust Concern

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Big data is transforming business, and increasingly, it is becoming a subject of concern for antitrust authorities. So far, much of the focus has come from European regulators, who are beginning to consider the role of big data in mergers, and competition more broadly. To date, U.S. regulators have demonstrated less concern. Even so, U.S. companies should carefully consider the antitrust implications of their collection and use of big data. The regulatory landscape is developing quickly, and in coming years, antitrust and competition enforcement may be...

To view the full article, register now.