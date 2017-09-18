Expert Analysis

Big Data May Become Big Antitrust Concern

By Lesli Esposito and Brian Boyle September 18, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Big data is transforming business, and increasingly, it is becoming a subject of concern for antitrust authorities. So far, much of the focus has come from European regulators, who are beginning to consider the role of big data in mergers, and competition more broadly. To date, U.S. regulators have demonstrated less concern. Even so, U.S. companies should carefully consider the antitrust implications of their collection and use of big data. The regulatory landscape is developing quickly, and in coming years, antitrust and competition enforcement may be...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular