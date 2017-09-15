EU Finance Ministers Push Fintech Regs To Protect Users

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- European Union finance ministers emphasized Friday the need to begin crafting regulation to address the risks that new financial technology poses to consumers despite the potential benefits of innovation in the field.

At an informal meeting of Ecofin, the finance-focused version of the European Council, ministers from around the bloc discussed the possibility of regulating fintech, as well as the need to improve the bloc's existing rules and regulations. EU policymakers have been wrestling with how to govern the emerging field while still promoting the development...
