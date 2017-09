Idaho Judge Fines Mining Co. $251K For Pollution Discharge

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT) -- An Idaho federal judge on Friday said that Atlanta Gold Corp. had made improvements but had not done enough to reduce the level of arsenic and iron that was being discharged from a mining tunnel, imposing a $251,000 penalty and setting deadlines for the company to upgrade its protections.



Judge Ronald E. Bush said that Atlanta Gold, despite being in compliance about 80 percent of the time with its Clean Water Act permit, still violated it hundreds of times over the last few years. The order...

