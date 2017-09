Amazon Denies Liability For Lamp Sold Through Website

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. on Friday asked a Maryland federal court to dismiss a suit from Erie Insurance Co. blaming a house fire on a lamp purchased through its site, saying it was no more liable for defective products than a mall owner would be.



The online giant said it did not sell the allegedly defective lamp to Trung Cao and that both Maryland law and the federal Communication Decency Act shield it from Erie’s product liability claims for the fire it allegedly started.



“Amazon did not design,...

