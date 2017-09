Fla. Court Upholds $12M Punitive Damages In Tobacco Case

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court upheld a $12.3 million punitive damages award Friday in a suit by a woman whose mother succumbed to smoking-related ailments, ruling that the cap on punitive damages passed by the Florida Legislature in 1999 does not apply to Engle progeny plaintiffs.



Florida's Second District Court of Appeal refused to overturn a jury's award of $12,360,024 in punitive damages for Cindy Evers, who claimed her mother Jacqueline Loyd was likely swayed by “misleading advertising campaigns” by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.



The tobacco...

To view the full article, register now.