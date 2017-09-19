Regulators Detail Approach To Enforcing EU Payment Reforms

Law360, London (September 19, 2017, 1:49 PM BST) -- British regulators set out on Tuesday how they will enforce new European Union payment regulations that take force in January, warning firms they face new licensing requirements.



The Financial Conduct Authority said banking and payment firms must either register or seek reauthorization to provide services under the forthcoming Payment Services Directive.



The FCA, the lead regulator for overseeing compliance with the PSD, has published a policy statement updating its rulebook for how firms treat their customers and handle their complaints, and on the data they must...

