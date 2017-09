Bank Protection At Heart Of UK's Post-Brexit Security Plan

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 2:17 PM BST) -- Britain laid out its proposals on Monday for a new security treaty with the European Union after Brexit, committing to continued membership of the EU's specialist terrorism squad as the U.K. seeks to protect financial services firms from the growing threat of cyber-crime.



Britain proposes to stay within Europol, the bloc’s police force headed by a senior British civil servant, which it has played a central role in developing. (AP) The details appear in the latest white paper issued by the government on Britain's exit from...

To view the full article, register now.