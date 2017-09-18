UK Gov't Launches Plan To Spur Green Finance Growth

By Richard Crump

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 3:37 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has set up a taskforce of senior financial experts, as it announced plans on Monday to accelerate the growth of green finance and boost Britain’s low-carbon economy.

The taskforce, made up of senior figures from insurers, banks and regulators including Aviva PLC, Barclays PLC, Legal & General PLC and the Bank of England, has been given six months to deliver proposals to drive investment in so-called green finance.

Businesses involved in green finance include firms experimenting with alternative energy and companies forging a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular