UK Gov't Launches Plan To Spur Green Finance Growth

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 3:37 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has set up a taskforce of senior financial experts, as it announced plans on Monday to accelerate the growth of green finance and boost Britain’s low-carbon economy.



The taskforce, made up of senior figures from insurers, banks and regulators including Aviva PLC, Barclays PLC, Legal & General PLC and the Bank of England, has been given six months to deliver proposals to drive investment in so-called green finance.



Businesses involved in green finance include firms experimenting with alternative energy and companies forging a...

