Litigation Financing Co. Closes Second Fund At $500M

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Longford Capital Management LP on Monday said it closed its second private investment fund at its $500 million cap and hailed the fund as the largest of its kind in North America.



Longford Capital Fund II LP, the private investment company's second fund since 2014, officially closed on Aug. 31 after beginning fundraising on Nov. 1, 2016, and will be used to invest invest in commercial litigation claims that, in the company’s opinion, have strong merit and a good chance of succeeding.



Monday’s announcement...

