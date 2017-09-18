ISDA Outlines Framework To Wrap Up Failed Clearinghouses

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 5:23 PM BST) -- The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, a global trade association for the derivatives markets, published recommendations Monday to wrap up clearinghouses when they hit the rocks.



ISDA has called on regulators to finalize and implement a new regime designed to stop clearinghouses from becoming the next too-big-too-fail institutions and to prevent taxpayers from having to rescue firms playing a key role in the vast market of unlisted securities.



Clearinghouses stand between buyers and sellers in the over-the-counter derivatives market, absorbing risk if one side defaults and...

