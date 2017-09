Lawsuit Challenges Last 2 Pa. Budgets

Law360, Philadelphia (September 18, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania court is being urged to bar state officials from borrowing any additional money to close an approximately $1.55 billion budget gap, and to declare the two most recent spending plans adopted by state legislators to be unconstitutionally out of balance.



A trio of challengers — including a lobbyist, a businessman and a state lawmaker — filed suit in Commonwealth Court on Thursday alleging that Gov. Tom Wolf, the General Assembly and other state officials had all violated the Pennsylvania Constitution by adopting spending plans...

To view the full article, register now.