Trump Angling To Revive Dormant Ex-Im Bank

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump unveiled three new nominees to serve on the board of the U.S. Export-Import Bank on Friday, signaling an effort to restore order to an agency that has been unable to finance high-value deals due to a staffing shortfall.



The White House announced the nomination of Kimberly Reed, Judith Pryor and Claudia Slacik to serve on Ex-Im’s board of directors, joining another nominee that has yet to receive attention from the Senate. If confirmed, they would restore a quorum to the five-member board and...

