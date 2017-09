GHGs Must Be Part Of Pipeline Reviews, Enviros Tell FERC

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- With the D.C. Circuit recently ordering the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to analyze the downstream greenhouse gas emissions impacts of a $3.5 billion natural gas pipeline to Florida, the agency should perform similar analyses on the proposed $5 billion Atlantic Coast and $3.5 billion Mountain Valley pipelines, environmental groups said on Monday.



Both the Atlantic Coast project, which would transport gas approximately 600 miles through West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina and serve customers in Virginia and North Carolina, and the Mountain Valley Pipeline that will...

To view the full article, register now.