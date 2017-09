Farm Refusing Gay Weddings Can Sell At Market: Mich. Judge

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday ordered East Lansing to allow an orchard to sell its goods at a local farmer’s market, pointing to proof that the city changed its vendor guidelines to keep the business out after its owner refused to host a same-sex wedding for religious reasons.



U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney granted Country Mill Farms LLC’s bid for a preliminary injunction permitting it to participate in the East Lansing Farmer’s Market for the rest of the 2017 season, saying the orchard provided...

