Senior ECB Supervisory Official Calls For Care In Rule-Making

Law360, London (September 18, 2017, 6:35 PM BST) -- In place of exacting and complex rules, banking supervisors should be given more powers to use their discretion as they carry out oversight of the financial sector across the eurozone, a senior European Central Bank official said on Monday.



Sabine Lautenschläger, vice chairwoman of the ECB’s supervisory board, said there is a danger that if the rulebook for the banking sector becomes too detailed, it could “wall supervisors in” and limit their options.



“Instead of having overly detailed rules, we should have a strong basic set...

