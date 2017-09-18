Francisco Partners Sells Diamond E-Retailer In $328M Deal

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Technology-focused private equity shop Francisco Partners said Monday it has sold portfolio company R2Net, an online diamond retailer, to jewelry retail giant Signet Jewelers Ltd. for $328 million.

Signet said it expects the cash transaction will bring it more than $80 million in revenue over the next fiscal year as it weds R2Net’s e-commerce platform to Signet’s existing brick-and-mortar retail operations.

“This strategic acquisition will allow us to accelerate digital innovation and create an engaging and exciting shopping experience, seamlessly integrated across Signet’s physical and online...
