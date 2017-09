EU OKs RBS Move To Drop Williams & Glyn Sale

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The European Commission gave final approval Monday to Royal Bank of Scotland PLC's bid to avoid selling off a subsidiary under the terms of its financial crisis bailout, finding a new roughly £800 million ($1.1 billion) plan to support challenger banks would do enough to improve competition.



The decision allows RBS to alter the terms of its approved restructuring plan under the European Union's state aid rules, finalizing a deal the commission and the British government reached in July.



The move means that RBS no longer...

