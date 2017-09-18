EU To Consider New Tax Rules For Digital Economy

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Businesses with digital operations in the European Union could soon be liable for taxes they don't currently pay as the EU considers new rules for the virtual economy.



The European bloc’s finance ministers agreed on Friday to work toward a new system that could see the elimination of the current requirement for companies to be physically present or own assets in a country before they can be taxed there.



“It is important to agree on new international tax rules that also take into account the business...

