EU To Consider New Tax Rules For Digital Economy
The European bloc’s finance ministers agreed on Friday to work toward a new system that could see the elimination of the current requirement for companies to be physically present or own assets in a country before they can be taxed there.
“It is important to agree on new international tax rules that also take into account the business...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login