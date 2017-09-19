Expert Analysis

Physician Practice Acquisitions And Antitrust Scrutiny

By Bruce Sokler, Robert Kidwell, Farrah Short and Shawn Skolky September 19, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT) -- After five years of growth through a series of acquisitions, the Washington state attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit to thwart and unwind the most recent expansion efforts of Franciscan Health System (CHI Franciscan) for violating both federal and state antitrust laws. State of Washington v. Franciscan Health System, et al. No. 3:17-cv-05690 (W.D. Wash. Aug. 31, 2017). The AG’s office seeks to unwind CHI Franciscan’s 2016 acquisition of WestSound Orthopaedics PS for violation of Section 7 of the Clayton Act and the Washington Consumer Protection Act. The...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular