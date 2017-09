Hemlock Asks 6th Circ. To Keep Win Against SolarWorld Unit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC on Friday urged the Sixth Circuit not to rehear its decision backing the company's $793 million damages win in a supply contract dispute with a SolarWorld unit, calling the unit's bid for rehearing "baseless."



Hemlock responded in opposition to German company SolarWorld Industries Sachsen GmbH's petition for rehearing of an August panel decision that upheld a district court's award to Hemlock in a suit that sought to force the defendant to make good on a promise to buy millions of dollars' worth of...

