Minn. Appeal Panel OKs Partial Block Of Sick Leave Law

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota state appeals court on Monday affirmed an order partially blocking a Minneapolis paid sick leave ordinance, saying that the city has a strong case for enforcing the law against Minneapolis-based businesses, but not against non-city businesses whose employees sometimes work there.



The Hennepin County District Court did not act outside its discretion when it declined to completely block the rule because it fairly found that the ordinance is likely not preempted by state law and that the city has an interest in protecting its...

To view the full article, register now.