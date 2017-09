CFTC Wins Sanctions Against 2 Jailed In $40M Ponzi Scheme

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Monday ruled the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission can have some but not all of the additional sanctions it wanted for two men who are doing time in federal prison for their roles in what prosecutors alleged was a $40 million Ponzi scheme involving a nonexistent currency trading platform.



U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. awarded partial summary judgment to the CFTC in its civil case against Bryan Coats and Jonathan Davey, granting the permanent injunctions and follow-on restitution...

