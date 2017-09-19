Inversions To Cost US $12B By 2027, CBO Says

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The continued use of corporate inversions and profit shifting by multinational companies will result in a 2.5 percent decrease in U.S. corporate tax receipts by 2027, the Congressional Budget Office said Monday.



The CBO predicted several factors, like a reduction in corporate tax rates and recent U.S. Department of Treasury actions focusing on reducing inversions, could constrain the effect of inversions, but by 2027 the nation could be losing $12 billion in corporate tax receipts.



“CBO’s projection of a 2.5 percent reduction in U.S. corporate tax...

To view the full article, register now.