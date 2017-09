Worker Must Have Meant To Deceive For Bias Suit To Be Nixed

Law360, Miami (September 18, 2017, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that a court cannot just dismiss an employee's discrimination suit against U.S. Steel Corp. because she did not disclose the claims in her bankruptcy petition without first analyzing whether she intentionally meant to mislead the courts with the omission.



The appeals court, sitting en banc, receded from its precedent set in Barger v. City of Cartersville and Burnes v. Pemco Aeroplex Inc. that allowed the district court to infer from plaintiff Sandra Slater's failure to disclose her lawsuit against U.S. Steel...

