SEC Settles With Biofuel Schemers, Persists Against Ex-CEO

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked an Indiana federal court Monday to approve settlements with two men who pled guilty to a biofuel investment scam, while seeking a judgment against a gas producer's ex-CEO who was convicted over his role in the scheme.



The SEC filed final judgments reached with two men who previously pled guilty to criminal charges over their role in tricking shareholders and the U.S. government into thinking E-biofuels LLC produced its own environmentally friendly fuel when in reality the company purchased...

