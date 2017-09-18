Fewer Resources Lead To Fewer IRS Investigations: Report

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Criminal investigations by the IRS reached their lowest levels over the past five years last year because of a reduction in IRS resources, according to a report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.



The office said there were "unfavorable trends" in criminal investigations of businesses due to declining resources, like budget challenges, which resulted in attrition of field special agents, in a report on trends over the past five years that the office made public on Monday.



The Criminal Investigation division initiated 3,395 cases...

