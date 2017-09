Hogan Lovells Shrinks In UK, Offers US Staff Early Retirement

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells invited 400 of its U.S. business services staff to opt for early retirement Monday and eliminated 90 staff positions from the global law firm’s London office, moving many to low-cost hubs outside the city.



Hogan Lovells projects that the voluntary early retirement program, offered to U.S. business services staff who have been with the law firm for five years or more, will draw 5 to 10 percent participation and lead to the elimination of 20 to 30 jobs, spokesman Robert Snoddy said.



Earlier Monday...

To view the full article, register now.