Fed Circ. Asked To Nix Finjan Cybersecurity Patents

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Blue Coat Systems Inc. and Palo Alto Networks Inc. asked the Federal Circuit to rethink a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling upholding a Finjan Inc. malware detection patent asserted against them, arguing that it had misinterpreted prior art.



The companies’ Friday brief asserts that the board wrongly found that the patent was nonobvious over prior art that they claimed described a key claim of the patent. The brief also posits that the board should not have disregarded cross-examination testimony and their alternative prior art arguments....

