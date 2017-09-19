CFIUS Continues To Present Obstacle To Chinese Acquisitions

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 13, 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking investment firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners Inc. from acquiring Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. President Trump’s decision to block the transaction marked only the fourth time over the last 30 years that a U.S. president has blocked a transaction out of concerns for national security. Notably, all four examples involved Chinese investors, and three occurred within the last five years.[1]



Although presidential intervention to block a planned acquisition is relatively rare, President Trump’s action was not...

