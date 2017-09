Sierra Club Sues EPA Over 'Unprecedented' FOIA Delays

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in D.C. federal court for stonewalling multiple Freedom of Information Act requests, in what the environmental group calls an “unprecedented” pattern of obstruction and unresponsiveness at the agency.



The Sierra Club filed four FOIA requests in June seeking information about EPA Chief Scott Pruitt’s calendar and contacts with outside groups, as well as communications by members of the agency’s “new self-proclaimed deregulatory ‘task force,’” among other things, according to Monday’s complaint.



The agency did not respond...

