Aluminum Co. To Pay $230K For Alleged Emissions Violations

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An aluminum product manufacturer agreed Tuesday to pay a $230,000 civil penalty and create new chemical testing and compliance plans to end allegations by the Environmental Protection Agency that its South Carolina facility didn’t meet federal hazardous chemical guidelines.



The EPA accused JW Aluminum Co. in federal court of flouting regulations for monitoring chemical emissions. Under a consent decree, the company agreed to conduct chemical testing as well as add new labels and revise environmental compliance plans relating to its machinery. It also agreed to update...

