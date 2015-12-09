AstraZeneca, Amneal Settle Generic Diabetes Drug Fight

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Drug companies AstraZeneca and Amneal have settled a patent infringement lawsuit over Amneal's application to sell a generic version of AstraZeneca diabetes drug Byetta, according to a Monday filing in Delaware federal court.



Lawyers for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and affiliates filed a proposed consent judgment that said the companies and affiliates “have agreed to terms and conditions representing a negotiated settlement.” The proposed language of the judgment would have Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC admit the enforceability and validity of eight AstraZeneca patents, and promise not to make...

