AstraZeneca, Amneal Settle Generic Diabetes Drug Fight
Lawyers for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and affiliates filed a proposed consent judgment that said the companies and affiliates “have agreed to terms and conditions representing a negotiated settlement.” The proposed language of the judgment would have Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC admit the enforceability and validity of eight AstraZeneca patents, and promise not to make...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login