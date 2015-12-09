AstraZeneca, Amneal Settle Generic Diabetes Drug Fight

By Kyle Jahner

Law360, Washington (September 19, 2017, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Drug companies AstraZeneca and Amneal have settled a patent infringement lawsuit over Amneal's application to sell a generic version of AstraZeneca diabetes drug Byetta, according to a Monday filing in Delaware federal court.

Lawyers for AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP and affiliates filed a proposed consent judgment that said the companies and affiliates “have agreed to terms and conditions representing a negotiated settlement.” The proposed language of the judgment would have Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC admit the enforceability and validity of eight AstraZeneca patents, and promise not to make...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP et al v. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC et al


Case Number

1:15-cv-01139

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Gregory M. Sleet

Date Filed

December 9, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular